Stahl honored by research society

Philip D. Stahl, the Edward Mallinckrodt Jr. Professor Emeritus of Cell Biology and Physiology and former director of the Division of Biology & Biomedical Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a Special Achievement Award from the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles.

Extracellular vesicles are small sacs that pinch off from cells, hauling away waste and carrying molecular signals from cell to cell in the form of proteins, fats or RNA.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.