Arts & Sciences recognizes faculty for excellence in teaching, leadership

Four Arts & Sciences faculty were honored during the school’s annual faculty welcome reception, held Sept. 11 in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge.

Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, presented awards to Jean Allman, Eric Brown, Amanda Carey and Geoff Childs.

Allman, the J.H. Hexter Professor in the Humanities and director of the Center for the Humanities, received the Arts & Sciences Faculty Leadership Award.

Brown, associate professor of philosophy, and Carey, senior lecturer in Spanish, received the Arts & Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award.

Schaal established both the Distinguished Teaching Award and the Faculty Leadership Award in 2014 as a way to recognize exceptional commitment to Arts & Sciences and its students.

Childs, professor of anthropology, received the David Hadas Teaching Award, which recognizes excellence in teaching first-year undergraduates.

