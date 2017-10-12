Brantmeier delivers plenary at United Nations/UNESCO literacy conference

Cindy Brantmeier, professor of applied linguistics and education in Arts & Sciences, gave the plenary address Oct. 5 for the United Nations/UNESCO international conference on literacy in Chile. Her lecture explored implications of her research on “literacy across languages and cultures in an increasingly interconnected world” and underscored the fact that literacy is a fundamental human right.

“Dr. Cindy Brantmeier’s plenary was lively and deep, with interesting empirical data, and it provoked much critical reflection,” said Giovanni Parodi, the head for UNESCO literacy.

As part of her follow-up work with UNESCO, Brantmeier has agreed to lead several different research projects on Spanish literacy involving refugees and immigrants across Latin America.