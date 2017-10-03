Criss receives Lewis C. Green Environmental Service Award

Robert E. Criss, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received this year’s Lewis C. Green Environmental Service Award in recognition of his long-term commitment to raising awareness of increased flooding risks and the dangers of floodplain development and inaccurate flood studies.

Sponsored by the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, the Lewis C. Green Environmental Service Award is given to those who show long-term commitment to the preservation of the environment. The award is named after Green, the late founder of the law center and a leading environmental litigator in Missouri for decades.

Criss received the honor at a celebration Sept. 24 on the Missouri River.