Carter named National Academy of Medicine fellow

Ebony B. Carter, MD, has been selected as the 2017-19 Norman F. Gant/American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Fellow at the National Academy of Medicine (NAM).

Carter, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was chosen based on her scholarship, professional accomplishments, potential for leadership in health policy, and expertise in an area of relevance to NAM.

During the two-year fellowship, Carter will work with expert committees and roundtables of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to research important questions in obstetrics and gynecology and public health, and provide evidence-based guidance to policymakers, academic leaders, health-care administrators and the public.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.