The View From Here 11.13.17

Sindhu Balakumar, a student at Jefferson City High School, participates in Animal Behavior and Evolution Day on Nov. 4. The event welcomed nearly 50 students from 15 school districts. Each year, Joan Strassmann, the Charles Rebstock Professor of Biology in Arts & Sciences, charges her undergraduates with creating engaging hands-on activities that teach local high school biology students important concepts in animal behavior and evolution. Learn more about the effort on the Institute for School Partnership site. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
CNN journalist and author Anderson Cooper was the keynote speaker for this year’s Founders Day event Oct. 28. Earlier that day, he addressed students in Knight Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
As part of Arts & Sciences’ annual Halloween tradition “Trick or Tweet,” seniors Holly Baldacci and Lindsay Tracy stopped by the Religious Studies program display in Busch Hall for a selfie and some candy. (Photo: Sean Garcia)
Political scientist Norman Ornstein, an author and scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, delivered an Assembly Series lecture, “One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported” on Oct. 30. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Kevin Black, MD (far right), professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, was one of the several experts on Tourette syndrome who spoke last month at a Capitol Hill briefing on scientific advances in Tourette syndrome research and treatment. Others pictured (from left) are Randi Zemsky, member of the Tourette Association of America (TAA) board of directors; Carol Mathews, MD, of the University of Florida; Douglas Woods, of Marquette University, Arizona U.S. Sen. John McCain, and John Miller and Diana Felner of TAA. (Courtesy photo)
Shoppers check out the African Marketplace during the African Student Association’s Africa Week. Other events included a trivia night, a movie night and a Taste of Africa celebration. (Photo: Chi-Chi Onwumere)
