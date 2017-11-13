The View From Here 11.13.17

Political scientist Norman Ornstein, an author and scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, delivered an Assembly Series lecture, “One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet Deported” on Oct. 30. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Kevin Black, MD (far right), professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine, was one of the several experts on Tourette syndrome who spoke last month at a Capitol Hill briefing on scientific advances in Tourette syndrome research and treatment. Others pictured (from left) are Randi Zemsky, member of the Tourette Association of America (TAA) board of directors; Carol Mathews, MD, of the University of Florida; Douglas Woods, of Marquette University, Arizona U.S. Sen. John McCain, and John Miller and Diana Felner of TAA. (Courtesy photo)