The View From Here 11.6.17

Graduate student participants in the “Future of Food Studies” conference, held at Washington University in October, bridged theory and practice at the local urban farm Good Life Growing. The conference welcomed more than 50 graduate scholars from 31 universities. (Photo: Brad Jones)
Some of the honorees of the Distinguished Service Teaching Awards, given by School of Medicine students to recognize faculty and residents for their efforts in medical education, gather for a photo Oct. 24 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. View more images from the event. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)
Medical student Lily Chen (left) presents Anne Glowinski, MD, with the Humanism in Medicine award. School of Medicine students selected Glowinski for the honor. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)
Staff from the university’s Office of Public Affairs partnered with the Little Bit Foundation and the St. Louis Area Foodbank as part of the WashU Engage/United Way effort to distribute food through a mobile food bank at KIPP Inspire Academy Middle School Oct. 25. Members of the group also sorted clothing donations for distribution through the school. Chuck Finder (left), executive director of media relations, and Susan Killenberg McGinn, executive director of University News, help distribute food. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Jack Kloppenburg delivered the Thomas Hall Lecture in the History of Science on plant breeding and biotechnology for the Assembly Series Oct. 25 in Wilson Hall. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
More than 350 students from around the country with a passion for technology gathered at Washington University Oct. 27-29 for the 48-hour problem-solving event ArchHacks, whose signature sponsor was Express Scripts. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, sat down with Mark Taylor, dean of Olin Business School, for a “fireside chat” discussion about the markets, the economy and more as part of the David R. Calhoun Lectureship Oct. 19. The event, co-sponsored by Olin and Arts & Sciences, attracted roughly 300 people. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
