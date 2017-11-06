The View From Here 11.6.17

Staff from the university’s Office of Public Affairs partnered with the Little Bit Foundation and the St. Louis Area Foodbank as part of the WashU Engage/United Way effort to distribute food through a mobile food bank at KIPP Inspire Academy Middle School Oct. 25. Members of the group also sorted clothing donations for distribution through the school. Chuck Finder (left), executive director of media relations, and Susan Killenberg McGinn, executive director of University News, help distribute food. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)