University faculty among Chouteau Greenway finalists

Four faculty members from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis are among the finalists in the international Chouteau Greenway Design Competition.

Organized by the Great Rivers Greenway, the competition aims to connect dozens of cultural and educational institutions through a network of parks and green spaces between Forest Park and the Arch. The university is a partner in the project. A jury, comprised of nine local and international experts, selected four finalist teams from a field of 19 teams representing 124 firms from seven countries and 13 U.S. states.

Derek Hoeferlin, associate professor and principal of [dhd] derek hoeferlin designs, will lead one finalist team with TLS Landscape Architecture of Berkeley, Calif., and OBJECT TERRITORIES of Hong Kong and New York. Collaborators will include Linda C. Samuels, associate professor; Paola Aguirre, visiting assistant professor and founder of Borderless Studio; and Michael Allen, senior lecturer in both the Sam Fox School and Arts & Sciences and founder of the Preservation Research Office.

In addition, recent visiting professor Amanda Williams, who co-created this year’s PXSTL project “A Way, Away (Listen While I Say),” will collaborate with a team led by STOSS Landscape Urbanism. Other finalist teams are led by James Corner Field Operations and W Architecture & Landscape Architecture.

Final design concepts will be presented to the community through exhibits, online surveys, open houses and direct outreach in April. The jury then will evaluate the plans based on design and community goals and choose the winning team to finalize its design, completing the competition, in June.