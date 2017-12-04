The View From Here 12.4.17

Gautam Dantas (right), of the School of Medicine, explains research underway at the Debra and George W. Couch III Biomedical Research Building. Listening are Victoria J. Fraser, MD, head of the Department of Medicine (left) and U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, Ill. Shimkus visited the Medical Campus Nov. 20. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)