Event celebrating Gass’ life planned April 6

An event celebrating the life of influential author William H. Gass, the David L. May Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Humanities at Washington University in St. Louis, will be held April 6 in Olin Library.
Gass died Dec. 6, 2017. He was 93. Read his obituary in The Source.
The event will get underway at 2:45 p.m. in the library’s Special Collections space with a series of remarks, followed by a viewing of manuscripts from the William H. Gass Papers. At 4 p.m. in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and others will give remarks, followed by a reception.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitor parking is available in the Danforth University Center garage. For more information, visit the event page.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.