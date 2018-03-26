Event celebrating Gass’ life planned April 6

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An event celebrating the life of influential author William H. Gass, the David L. May Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Humanities at Washington University in St. Louis, will be held April 6 in Olin Library.

Gass died Dec. 6, 2017. He was 93. Read his obituary in The Source.

The event will get underway at 2:45 p.m. in the library’s Special Collections space with a series of remarks, followed by a viewing of manuscripts from the William H. Gass Papers. At 4 p.m. in Ridgley Hall’s Holmes Lounge, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and others will give remarks, followed by a reception.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitor parking is available in the Danforth University Center garage. For more information, visit the event page.