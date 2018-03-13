Landau memorial service planned April 7

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A service celebrating the life of William Landau, MD, professor emeritus of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in Moore Auditorium, in the North Building, 4580 Scott Ave., on the Medical Campus.

RSVP by March 30 to Kelly Coleman at coleman.k@wustl.edu or 314-747-0644.

Landau died in his sleep Nov. 2, 2017. He was 93. Read the full obituary.