Landau memorial service planned April 7

A service celebrating the life of William Landau, MD, professor emeritus of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in Moore Auditorium, in the North Building, 4580 Scott Ave., on the Medical Campus.
RSVP by March 30 to Kelly Coleman at coleman.k@wustl.edu or 314-747-0644.
Landau died in his sleep Nov. 2, 2017. He was 93. Read the full obituary.
