Obituary: John Weller Hanley, former trustee, 96

John Weller Hanley, former trustee of Washington University in St. Louis, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was 96.

Hanley served on the university’s Board of Trustees from 1973 until 1983. In 1984, the university awarded Hanley, who had retired the year before as chairman and CEO of the Monsanto Company, an honorary doctor of laws degree at Commencement.

For more on Hanley’s life, read the family obituary here.