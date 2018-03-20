Obituary: Margaret Watkins, formerly of Olin Fellowship Program, 89

Margaret “Maggie” M. Watkins, former coordinator of the Olin Fellowship Program and assistant to the dean of the Graduate School at Washington University in St. Louis, died Feb. 22, 2018, at Arkansas Hospice in Little Rock. She was 89.

Watkins joined the university staff in 1978 as an administrative assistant before being named assistant to the dean in 1980. In 1994, she was named coordinator of the Olin Fellowship Program for Women in Graduate Studies and remained in both positions until her retirement in 1998.

