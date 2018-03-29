Sadtler wins NSF CAREER award to develop better catalysts for alternative fuels

Bryce Sadtler, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded a prestigious Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award by the National Science Foundation. His grant, expected to total more than $610,000 over the next five years, is for research to identify the structural characteristics that make some catalysts better than others for harvesting energy from the sun.

Sadtler is developing microscopy methods to watch individual, light-driven reactions as they occur on single nanocrystal photocatalysts. This will enable Sadtler and his research group to study why some atomic sites on the surface of nanocrystals are particularly active for catalysis.

Read more in The Ampersand.