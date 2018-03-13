School of Engineering launches master’s in cybersecurity engineering degree

High-profile cyberattacks and data breaches have made cybersecurity engineering one of the fastest-growing careers in the world, yet demand for highly qualified leaders exceeds supply. Experts predict a shortage of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals by 2021. To meet that demand, the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis is launching a master’s degree in cybersecurity engineering to train new experts for this high-profile field.

The full-time master’s program, which will begin in fall 2018, is specifically crafted to provide students with the skills, knowledge and expertise needed to secure jobs in designing and engineering cybersecurity technology. Core principles throughout the curriculum, taught by computer science faculty and experienced industry professionals, include developing secure technical environments and defending against the spectrum of cybersecurity threats.

The application deadline for fall admission is April 1. For more information and to apply, visit engineering.wustl.edu/cybersecurity.

“To work in security jobs that are considered interesting and typically have a higher pay scale, a master’s degree in cybersecurity is critical,” said Roch Guerin, chair of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and the Harold B. & Adelaide G. Welge Professor of Computer Science. “This unique graduate degree shows employers that the individual has the knowledge and experience required to be successful and to excel in the cybersecurity market.”

