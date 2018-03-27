Sumers Rec Center wins national recognition

The Washington University in St. Louis Office of Recreation received several national awards March 4 during the 2018 NIRSA conference in Denver.
NIRSA is a national organization that comprises and supports leaders in collegiate recreation.
The Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center was honored as a NIRSA Outstanding Sports Facility, an award recognizing excellence in newly constructed recreational sports facilities. The Office of Recreation also received NIRSA Creative Excellence Awards in four categories, including first place for best website.
