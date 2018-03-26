The View From Here 3.26.18

More than 150 area high school students spent the day learning more about careers in science and technology during the STEM Youth Empowerment and Leadership Summit, held at the university March 16. Students heard from speakers, participated in breakout sessions with industry leaders and toured campus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
State Rep. Karla May speaks to a group of high school students gathered for a STEM Youth Empowerment and Leadership Summit. The March 16 event was held at the university and sponsored in part by the School of Engineering & Applied Science. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Michael Wysession, professor in Arts & Sciences, speaks as part of the Assembly Series March7 in a lecture titled “Frankenstein Meets Climate Change: Monsters of Our Own Making.” (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
McDonnell Scholars participate in a mock UN Security Council at the Council on Foreign Relations offices during the cohort’s spring trip to New York City. The scholars’ model diplomacy subject was titled “Russia and NATO in the Baltics.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
McDonnell Scholars Clarice Hong (left), Zhen Tian, Jiayang Chen and Changqing Wang visit the Nasdaq floor after the closing bell during the cohort’s spring trip to New York City. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Pratim Biswas, the Lucy and Stanley Lopata Professor and chair of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science, delivered a presentation during the 255th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society, held March 18 in New Orleans. Biswas’ talk focused on how nanotechnology can lead to sustainable solutions to current agriculture challenges. (Courtesy photo)
Wednesday Addams, played by Jolee Potts (second from left), tells her family to “act natural.” The family includes Uncle Fester, played by Matt Mosley (left), Gomez Addams, played by Jorge Zarate and Morticia Addams, played by Audra Hendrix. Medical students ran a dress rehearsal of “The Addams Family,” at the College of Pharmacy auditorium March 20. The play is the 13th annual Medical School Musical. (Photo: Matt Miller/ School of Medicine)
Marissa Locke (left) and Julia Whittle wait backstage for their cue. Medical students run a dress rehearsal of “The Addams Family,” at the College of Pharmacy auditorium March 20. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Sports business students get a chance to meet NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson (center) at the team’s new practice facility in El Segundo, Calif., during the spring 2018 sports immersion trip to Los Angeles this month. In all, students made 11 site visits, including stops at Wasserman Media Group, FOX Sports, NFL Network and Oak View Group. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Rishe)
Sophomore Brian Schutter swings at a pitch during the Bears’ game against Coe College on March 18. The Bears split the doubleheader, winning the first game 9-4 and losing the second 1-0. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Brown School Dean Mary McKay (left) presents the Dr. E. Aracelis Francis award to honoree E. Aracelis Francis, an international leader in social work, diversity and education, March 20 during the inaugural lecture series named in her honor. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Robert Pierce, associate professor emeritus at the Brown School, speaks after being awarded a Vanguard Certificate at the inaugural Dr. E. Aracelis Francis Lecture Series on March 20. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
