The View From Here 3.19.18

University staff members gathered March 13 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum for the Danforth Staff Council (DSC) spring town hall meeting. A crowd of about 350 staff heard updates on the chancellor’s search, human resources and other topics. Here, Henry Webber, executive vice chancellor for administration, discusses the MyDay project, a yearslong effort to replace and integrate the finance, human resources and student information systems. DSC Chair Betha Whitlow is to his right. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Medical students gathered on the Medical Campus March 14, the day of nationwide protests against gun violence. Among their messages was support for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding to study gun violence as a public health issue. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Several medical students participated in a “die-in” March 14 on the Medical Campus, the day of nationwide student protests against gun violence. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Rajan Chakrabarty, of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, talks with students from Maplewood-Richmond Heights during the Polar-ICE Sci-I Project Student Symposium held March 1 in College Hall. The students created science projects using actual polar ice data. The program was a collaboration between the Institute for School Partnership and Rutgers University. (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Patrick Rishe (left), director of Olin Business School’s Sports Business Program, moderates a panel at Stanford University as part of Stanford’s annual Sports Innovation Conference. Also on the panel are (from left) Fabian Stechel, of Evolution Media, Ari Segal, of Immortals, Kirk Lacob, of the Golden State Warriors, and Justin Dellario, of Twitch. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Rishe)
James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & HIV Project, gives a keynote address, co-sponsored by the Assembly Series, at the Midwest LGBTQ Rights Conference on March 1 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Ken Stern (right), former CEO of National Public Radio, chats with first-year student Henry Roseman March 6 in Knight Hall. Stern, who is also author of the book “Republican Like Me: How I Left the Liberal Bubble and Learned to Love the Right,” took part in a discussion on “Religion and Politics in an Age of Fracture.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Farshid Guilak, professor of orthopedic surgery at the School of Medicine, and his lab plot March Madness strategy with the WashU Bear. Guilak’s team is competing in STAT Madness 2018, the March Madness of biomedical science. To vote for his team, vote for WashUMed in the STAT news bracket. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.