Bedasse receives black studies book award

Monique A. Bedasse, of Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently received the top book prize from The National Council for Black Studies (NCBS).

Bedasse, assistant professor of history and of African and African-American studies, published “Jah Kingdom: Rastafarians, Tanzania, and Pan-Africanism in the Age of Decolonization” (University of North Carolina Press, 2017). The book won the Anna Julia Cooper & CLR James Award for outstanding scholarly publication in Africana studies.

NCBS is the leading organization of black studies professionals in the world, driving the development of black and Africana studies as a respected academic discipline.

Bedasse specializes in modern Caribbean history, the African diaspora, modern Africa and transnational history.