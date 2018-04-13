Edwards receives coaches award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis men’s basketball coach Mark Edwards is among those who received the 2018 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division III Outstanding Service Award.

Edwards, along with Bill Nelson of Johns Hopkins University and Bob Schlosser of Elizabethtown College, were honored at the NABC Division III Coaches Meeting March 30 in San Antonio.

The NABC award is given to coaches who have made valuable contributions to both their teams and their communities with their outstanding coaching skills.

Edwards led the Bears to NCAA Division III national championships in2008 and 2009. He also guided the team to 15 University Athletic Association championships and 20 NCAA tournaments. For more information, visit the Athletics website.