Flags lowered in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H.W. Bush, until sunset Saturday, April 21. Bush died April 17 at age 92. Read the presidential proclamation.