Graduate student awarded Udall Foundation congressional internship

Graduate student Krystian Sisson, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation from Henryetta, Okla., has been awarded an Udall Foundation and Native Nations Institute congressional internship for this summer. Sisson is pursuing a master’s of social work, with a concentration in policy, at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Sisson is one of 12 students from nine Native nations and 11 universities named as 2018 Native American congressional interns. An independent review committee chose them on the basis of academic achievement and a demonstrated commitment to careers in tribal public policy.

Sisson has been involved with the Brown School’s American Indian Student Association and the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies as a Buder Scholar.