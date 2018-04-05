Libraries receive $50,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries recently received a $50,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, created by late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

The funding will support the libraries’ Modern Literature Collection and the digitization of student publications in the University Archives. The funding also will support teaching and learning within the university community by enhancing the accessibility of collections related to literature, the performing arts and university history.

Among other things, the funds will be used to process the papers of novelist and playwright A.E. Hotchner, a Washington University alumnus and co-founder of Newman’s Own Inc.

