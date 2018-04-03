Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts presents Distinguished Alumni Awards

Former U.S. Ambassador Sam Fox and Marilyn Fox will receive the Dean’s Medal for outstanding service from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.
The awards ceremony will take place Thursday, April 5, as part of the school’s annual Awards for Distinction dinner. In addition, eight outstanding art and architecture alumni will be recognized for demonstrating creativity, innovation, leadership and vision in their respective fields.
Read more about all of the awardees on the Sam Fox School website.
