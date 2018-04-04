SPORE leukemia program applications due May 1

Applications for the SPORE in Leukemia Developmental Research Award, for faculty members at all levels, are being accepted through May 1. The award supports innovative translational leukemia research and provides up to $70,000 for a year.
Applications for the SPORE in Leukemia Developmental Research Award, for faculty members at all levels, are being accepted through May 1. The award supports innovative translational leukemia research and provides up to $70,000 for a year.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.