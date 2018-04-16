The View From Here 4.16.18

Chancellor Mark Wrighton (right) shares a toast with members of the Senior Class Council at the Senior Toast April 5, where he announced that foreign policy expert Anne-Marie Slaughter would serve as this year’s Commencement speaker. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Carmon Colangelo, dean of the Sam Fox School, takes a turn signing the beam of Weil Hall during a construction tour of the east end project. Weill Hall will serve as the new front door to the Sam Fox School. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Timeflies headlined the 2018 WUStock concert April 7, hosted by the Congress of the South 40. Three student bands opened the yearly concert, including The Snapchettes, Sami Pathak and the Good Samaritans, and Devin and the Atmospheres. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students Alice Liu (left), Megan Lemaire, Kokeb Ansarizadeh and Jocelyn Meraz participate April 7 in Relay for Life, a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A group of students sit by luminaria April 7 at Relay for Life, a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Luminaria, purchased and designed in honor and memory of cancer victims and survivors, line the route at the event. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
At the April 6 memorial service celebrating William Gass’ life and legacy, best-selling author Garth Risk Hallberg (AB ’01) gave a stirring remembrance about his former teacher’s generosity toward his students. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
People take in the university’s 2018 BFA in Art thesis exhibition April 6 at the Des Lee Gallery. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Several members of the School of Medicine’s Class of 2018 were inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society in March. Inductees pose with faculty members who participated in the ceremony. (Photo: Ray Marklin)
Medical student Patricia Lu gives some love to Trudy the therapy dog, who visited the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on April 9. The School of Medicine places high importance on supporting every aspect of students’ health. As part of that goal, they hold Wellness Week annually, which includes bringing in therapy dogs to visit with students. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.