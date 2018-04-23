The View From Here 4.23.18

Rob Hall, a first-year student in Olin Business School, shows off his Skandy Award for Student of the Year in Creativity. The Skandy Awards are sponsored by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Rev. Traci Blackmon (left) and Rabbi Susan Talve deliver the Rabbi Ferdinand Isserman Lecture March 29, “Making Space for Grace: Hearing Voices that Cry Out from the Intersections of Racism, Sexism, and Heterosexism” as part of the Assembly Series. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Haley Dolosic (left), a doctoral student in education in Arts & Sciences, presents an award to Cindy Brantmeier, professor of applied linguistics and education, during the 19th annual Outstanding Faculty and Staff awards hosted by the Graduate School and the Graduate Student Senate April 5. Read a list of all the award winners. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton hosted the 25th work anniversary reception for university faculty and staff at Harbison House on April 9. Here, he congratulates Joanne Norton, who works at the School of Medicine. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Psychologist Rachel Pruchno reads from her book, “Surrounded by Madness: A Memoir of Mental Illness and Family Secrets” as part of the Assembly Series on April 11. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Shaheer Piracha holds an AMBU ventilator. His improvement, the Umbulizer, won first prize at Sling Health’s Demo Day April 13, where student and medical resident teams from across the nation showcased their innovations to the public. Learn more about Demo Day. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
