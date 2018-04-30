The View From Here 4.30.18

Students gathered for the Spring 2018 Undergraduate Research Symposium April 13 in the Laboratory Sciences Building and Olin Library. Here, student Alexandria Staton discusses her work, “The ‘Privilege’ of Health,” during a poster session. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
A reception for the 2018 MFA first-year exhibition was held April 19 at the Des Lee Gallery in downtown St. Louis. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Marcus Foston (center), of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, helps students from KIPP Inspire Academy with their bioplastics experiment April 24. He hosted the group in his lab as part of the event “Researcher for a Day.” (Photo: Myra Lopez)
Panelists discuss educational gaps, restorative justice and the school-to-prison pipeline during the Lowenthal Color of Policing Symposium on April 19. From left: Candice Carter Oliver, CEO of Confluence Academy; Jeremy Esposito, chief academic officer for KIPP Schools; Christie Huck, executive director of City Garden Montessori Charter School; and symposium convener Odis Johnson, associate professor in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Roshonda Ludy)
Jonathan Walton (left), of Harvard University, delivered a lecture on “Embracing King’s Political Philosophy of ‘Somebodiness’” as part of an event held April 17 in Graham Chapel in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. Walton then joined in a discussion with Lerone Martin, associate professor of religion and politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Spring flowers are blooming outside McMillan Hall April 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Mathematician Persi Diaconis, of Stanford University, offered an entertaining lecture titled “Adding Numbers and Shuffling Cards” for WashU undergraduates in mathematics. Diaconis’ visit was part of the spring 2018 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Colloquium. Diaconis, a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship, is a popular “mathemagician” who studies card shuffling theory. Read more about Diaconis.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.