Goodwin to lead national group of cancer center communicators, marketers

Jim Goodwin, associate director of strategic communication at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of the Public Affairs & Marketing Network, a group of communications and marketing professionals at 70 U.S. cancer centers.
He will help lead the network’s efforts to enhance understanding of cancer research and care at academically based cancer centers. Goodwin has served for four years on the network’s steering committee, the last two as vice chair.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.