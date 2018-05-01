Goodwin to lead national group of cancer center communicators, marketers

Jim Goodwin, associate director of strategic communication at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair of the Public Affairs & Marketing Network, a group of communications and marketing professionals at 70 U.S. cancer centers.

He will help lead the network’s efforts to enhance understanding of cancer research and care at academically based cancer centers. Goodwin has served for four years on the network’s steering committee, the last two as vice chair.

Originally published by the School of Medicine