Haussler wins Harrison D. Stalker Award

Emily Haussler has been awarded the 2018 Harrison D. Stalker Award from the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The award honors the late Harrison D. Stalker, a renowned evolutionary biologist and a world-class photographer. The award is given annually to a graduating biology major whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

Haussler is majoring in biology and in dance, both in Arts & Sciences. She conducted her biology thesis work, titled “Identifying novel epigenetic dependencies in pre-leukemic hematopoietic stem cells,” under the direction of Grant Challen, assistant professor at the School of Medicine.

Haussler studied dance under Christine Knoblauch-O’Neal, David Marchant, Cecil Slaughter, Mary-Jean Cowell, Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Kirven Douthit-Boyd. She spent a semester abroad in London, studying dance at University of Roehampton. As a choreographer, her works have been selected for the university’s Student Dance Showcase, Young Choreographer’s Showcase and Dance Collective. To learn more, visit emilyhaussler.com.

Haussler will dance for the Nashville Ballet this summer. She hopes to continue dancing professionally for three to five years, and then pursue a PhD in molecular biology, cancer biology or a related field.

Haussler will receive the Stalker Award during a biology awards ceremony May 16.