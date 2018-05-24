Medical residents honored at anesthesia conference

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sixteen residents in the Washington University School of Medicine’s Department of Anesthesiology attended the annual Midwest Anesthesia Residents’ Conference (MARC) April 14.

At MARC, which began in 1961, residents, fellows, medical students and faculty share prevailing ideas in anesthesiology. The 16 Washington University residents brought home five first-place and four second-place awards in their respective categories.

Read more on the Department of Anesthesiology site.