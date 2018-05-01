PAD announces free tickets for students

The Performing Arts Department (PAD) in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis announced a new student ticket policy. As of the fall 2018 semester, admission to PAD productions will be free to all full-time Washington University students, as well as University College students who have been admitted into a degree or certificate program.

The department made the change because leaders believe theater is more than entertainment and that theater’s role is to inform, question and engage the world around us.

Seating for all PAD productions will be general admission. Students can pick up tickets in advance of any show or the day of by showing their student IDs.

Learn more on the PAD website or contact Mary Clemens at mclemens@wustl.edu or 314-935-7025.