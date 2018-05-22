Sepper awarded Program in Law and Public Affairs fellowship at Princeton

Elizabeth Sepper, professor of law, has been awarded a Program in Law and Public Affairs (LAPA) fellowship at Princeton University for the 2018-19 academic year.

Fellows spend the academic year working on their own research projects, participating in law-related programs and engaging with faculty and students. LAPA fellows are selected in a competitive process from a large interdisciplinary and international applicant pool. Sepper is one of five to receive the prestigious fellowship.

During her time at Princeton, Sepper will focus on a book project titled “Sex in Public: Public Accommodation Law from the Civil War to the Bathroom Wars,” tracing how sex shaped the aims and application of antidiscrimination law throughout U.S. history.

“It will be situating today’s debates, not in recent ‘culture wars,’ but in over a century of contestation over equal citizenship,” Sepper said. “The book argues that sex has profoundly affected the construction of public accommodation antidiscrimination law throughout U.S. history, just as it continues to do today.”

Sepper is one of the nation’s foremost experts on the antidiscrimination obligations of public accommodations — that is, businesses, social-service providers and membership organizations that are open to the public — under federal, state and local laws.