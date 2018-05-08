Six engineering alumni honored with achievement awards

Six alumni representing a wide range of careers in the field received Achievement Awards from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Engineering & Applied Science on April 26 at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Alumnae Jan Holloway and Michele Liebman share the Dean’s Award for their work with Women & Engineering; awards also were given for An Attitude of Service; Creating Opportunities; A Commitment to Scholars; and Raising Quality, Improving Lives.
