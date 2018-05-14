The View From Here 5.14.18

As part of the Trailblazers recognition event May 2, attendees Patricia Reid Taylor and Edgar Taylor study photos from a campus protest in 1968. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Black Manifesto, a series of demands by the Association of Black Collegians, along with the occupation of Brookings Hall, ultimately leading to creation of a black studies program. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark Wrighton (center) and other dignitaries cut a ribbon celebrating the dedication of Olin Library May 1 following the completion of the transformation project. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
During the reception for the Olin Library dedication May 1, former St. Louis Browns first baseman and Washington University alumnus Ed Mickelson (left) talks to Ed Wheatley, author of “St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team,” in front of an exhibit of Browns memorabilia in the library’s Newman Tower of Collections and Exploration. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Construction continues on the east end project May 4, with workers pouring the “lid” of the garage. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Dedric Carter, the university’s vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer, holds a magnet bearing the name SentiAR, one of the more than 20 startups formed over the past three years through the WashU Office of Technology Management. The office’s managing director, Nichole Mercier, looks on. Mercier organized the May 4 Celebration of Inventors to recognize startups, patent filings and the three faculty members recently named National Academy of Inventors fellows. Learn more on the Fuse website. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
This young woman and other students from the St. Louis region competed May 2 in flying balsa wood gliders at the Field House during the 10th annual Boeing Engineering Challenge. Read more about the challenge. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Architecture students try to fly the kites and machines they made May 1 at Art Hill in Forest Park. The projects were part of their first-year architecture studio. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
