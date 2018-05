The View From Here 5.14.18

Dedric Carter, the university’s vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer, holds a magnet bearing the name SentiAR, one of the more than 20 startups formed over the past three years through the WashU Office of Technology Management. The office’s managing director, Nichole Mercier, looks on. Mercier organized the May 4 Celebration of Inventors to recognize startups, patent filings and the three faculty members recently named National Academy of Inventors fellows. Learn more on the Fuse website. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)