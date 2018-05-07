The View From Here 5.7.18

Participants perform during the annual Pow Wow, hosted by the Buder Center at the Brown School, in the Washington University Field House on April 21. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology chose an image from a manuscript by Meei-Hua Lin, of the School of Medicine’s Division of Nephrology, to grace the first issue of its new cover format, debuting in the May 2018 issue. The image on the far right is on the new JASN cover. Learn more about the research behind it. (Image courtesy of Meei-Hua Lin)
Seniors Amanda Brown and Bill Feng pose with their new class rings. Rob Wild, dean of students, led the university ring ceremony for graduating seniors April 25. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Sgt. Bob Wayne (left) and Corp. Ed Bartelme of the Washington University Police Department dish out bacon and eggs to hungry students at the Moonlight Breakfast, a favorite Reading Week tradition, on May 1. (Photo: Rob Staggenborg/Bon Appetit)
Sophomore Brian Schutter steps up to bat during the Bears’ Senior Day baseball game against Brandeis on April 28. The Bears swept a double-header against Brandeis, taking the first game 7-5 and the second 8-7. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Medical students Brooke Liang and Margery Gang visit during a warm spring day May 2 in Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
