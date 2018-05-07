The View From Here 5.7.18

Sgt. Bob Wayne (left) and Corp. Ed Bartelme of the Washington University Police Department dish out bacon and eggs to hungry students at the Moonlight Breakfast, a favorite Reading Week tradition, on May 1. (Photo: Rob Staggenborg/Bon Appetit)

Sophomore Brian Schutter steps up to bat during the Bears’ Senior Day baseball game against Brandeis on April 28. The Bears swept a double-header against Brandeis, taking the first game 7-5 and the second 8-7. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)