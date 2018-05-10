Vedantham-led team honored for clinical research

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Suresh Vedantham, MD, professor of radiology at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a team of clinical trial investigators have been recognized with a 2018 Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award from the Clinical Research Forum.

Vedantham, also a professor of surgery, led the Acute Venous Thrombosis: Thrombus Removal with Adjunctive Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (ATTRACT) study, a large, multicenter randomized control trial that aimed to determine whether routinely removing blood clots from the legs with drugs and specialized devices can prevent serious and painful long-term complications. The answer, it turned out, was no.

