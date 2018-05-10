Vedantham-led team honored for clinical research

Suresh Vedantham, MD, professor of radiology at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a team of clinical trial investigators have been recognized with a 2018 Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award from the Clinical Research Forum.
Vedantham, also a professor of surgery, led the Acute Venous Thrombosis: Thrombus Removal with Adjunctive Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (ATTRACT) study, a large, multicenter randomized control trial that aimed to determine whether routinely removing blood clots from the legs with drugs and specialized devices can prevent serious and painful long-term complications. The answer, it turned out, was no.
