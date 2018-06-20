Bartlett honored by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Nancy L. Bartlett, MD, the Koman Chair in Medical Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2018 Legacy Leadership Award honoree by the Gateway Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She was recognized May 18 at the society’s Man & Woman of the Year gala in St. Louis.
Bartlett treats lymphoma patients at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine.
The annual Legacy Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the society’s mission of improving the quality of lives of patients with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease or myeloma, and their families.
