Early named a ‘Rising Leader of Color’

Rosalind Early, associate editor for Washington magazine, the universitywide alumni publication, has been named a “Rising Leader of Color” by the Theatre Communications Group.

The program provides professional development and networking opportunities to early-career leaders and journalists from St. Louis and New York. Early, one of 10 new members, will serve as the cohort’s writer and will work with American Theatre magazine to write about the theater field in St. Louis.

Early previously worked at St. Louis Magazine and has written for American Theatre; Humanities: The Magazine, for the National Endowment for the Humanities; and “The Cambridge Companion to Boxing” (forthcoming). She is working with her father, Gerald Early, a faculty member of Arts & Sciences, on a book about gentrification in Philadelphia.

