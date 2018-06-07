‘Interrupting Racism’ training offered

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Campus Diversity Collaborative is holding an “Interrupting Racism” workshop from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 19 on the South 40. Space is limited, so those interested should apply to participate by Wednesday, June 13.