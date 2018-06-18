Kovacs receives honorary degree from Lund University

Sandor Kovacs, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, recently received an honorary degree from Lund University in Sweden.
Lund University, founded in 1666, is where echocardiography was discovered by Inge Elder in 1953.
Learn more and see photos on the Department of Medicine website.
