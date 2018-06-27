Moon named vice president of thoracic surgery association

Marc Moon, MD, chief of the Section of Cardiac Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named vice president of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery. He was elected this spring during the association’s annual meeting.
Moon will serve a one-year term as president of the organization in 2020. He previously served as secretary.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
