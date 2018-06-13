The View from Here 6.13.18

The university’s Skandalaris Center is hosting its largest group of summer interns to date, with 47 participants from almost every school working with local community-building ventures during the 10-week program. At an orientation lunch held June 1 at the center, interns met with II Luscri, the new managing director and assistant vice provost for innovation and entrepreneurship; Mark Smith (speaking, right), director of the Career Center, and others. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
This work, “Diary Project: Part 2” by JinHee Kim, was part of the 2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition on display in May. Featuring the work of 18 graduating master of fine arts candidates, the Kemper Art Museum exhibit included a variety of media, such as painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture and more. The museum is now closed for a major expansion project and will reopen in fall 2019. Learn more on the Kemper website. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Albert Lai and his daughter stopped by Epic command central on the Medical Campus on Saturday, June 2, during Epic “Go-Live.” The chief research information officer for the School of Medicine, Lai was on hand to address any issues that could affect research at the school during or after the launch of the new electronic health record system. (Photo: Sherry Lassa-Claxton)
“Everything is Still Happening,” an exhibition of recent prints by multimedia artist Lisa Bulawsky, opened June 4 at the Bruno David Gallery, 7513 Forsyth Blvd. Bulawsky is director of Island Press and area coordinator for the printmaking program in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. Pictured is “NP-C013_residue6” (2017), a hand-printed collage-on-inkjet print. The exhibition remains on view through July 27. For more information, visit brunodavidgallery.com.
