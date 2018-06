The View from Here 6.13.18

The university’s Skandalaris Center is hosting its largest group of summer interns to date, with 47 participants from almost every school working with local community-building ventures during the 10-week program. At an orientation lunch held June 1 at the center, interns met with II Luscri, the new managing director and assistant vice provost for innovation and entrepreneurship; Mark Smith (speaking, right), director of the Career Center, and others. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)