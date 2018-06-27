The View from Here 6.27.18

Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Steve Cash, a Missouri native (seated, right), helps present a motivational talk to area youth June 22 alongside Olympic icon Jackie Joyner-Kersee at the Olympic Day 2018 celebration held on campus. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Prison Education Project held its first graduation ceremony in May, featuring remarks by Barbara Schaal (left), dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences, at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The program, fully funded by the university, teaches for-credit college courses to both inmates and correctional staff. Learn more about the program at the Prison Edudcation Project website. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Matt Newlin, co-chair of the Danforth Staff Council, was among council members who volunteered at the Bi-state Pet Food Pantry June 9 and 10. The effort was part of the council’s community engagement work. Learn more on the Staff Council website.
Debra Wiens (center), a teacher at Clayton High School, chats June 7 during the School of Law’s Women’s Law Initiative discussion on women in public service. The event took place in Anheuser-Busch Hall. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Olympic icon and East St. Louis, Ill., native Jackie Joyner-Kersee led a one-mile fun run/walk June 22 around Bushyhead Track at historic Francis Field. Washington University hosted the Olympic Day event sponsored by the St. Louis Sports Commission. Learn more about the 1904 Olympics and the campus’ planned Olympic rings sculpture on The Source. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
