The View From Here 6.6.18

Construction continues June 1 on the “lid” of the garage being built as part of the east end project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Andrew Simon (AB ‘63) chats with Jennifer Silva, MD, of the School of Medicine, at a kickoff for the Simon Initiative, held May 21 at the Skandalaris Center. Budding innovators and seasoned entrepreneurs joined Andrew and Andrea Simon at the event. Learn more about the initiative, which will bring together women entrepreneurs, advisors, mentors and investors. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
“Time Won’t Give Me Time,” an exhibition of work by Brandon Anschultz, director of the Sam Fox School’s Des Lee Gallery, is on view in the main terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Pictured is “After Party,” a black disco ball presented atop a mahogany base. Learn more on the Lambert Art and Culture program website.
A reception honoring Dennis Martin, who is stepping down after more than 20 years as associate dean of Arts & Sciences, took place May 23 in Umrath Hall Lounge. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
As part of end-of-year festivities, graduating students gathered for a veterans recognition ceremony May 15 in Knight Hall. Here, Devin Davenport and his 3-month-old daughter, Maeve, visit with well-wishers after the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ralph G. Dacey Jr., MD, was the honoree and keynote speaker at the 62nd annual George H. Bishop Symposium in Experimental Neurology May 24 in the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus. He was recognized for his accomplishments in cerebrovascular research and neurosurgery and his leadership. (Photo: Tim Parker/School of Medicine)
Members of the Gateway Battalion Army ROTC gathered for the unit’s 100th commissioning ceremony May 15 in Graham Chapel. Eleven new graduates from Washington University and other area universities were commissioned, and members cut a celebratory cake afterward. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.