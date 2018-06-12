Washington People: Martin Israel

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Martin Israel, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received the Dean’s Medal this spring.

Israel discusses his background and his career in this video profile from Arts & Sciences.