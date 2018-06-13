WashU families invited to Olympic Day celebration

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are invited to bring their children to Olympic Day 2018 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Francis Field and Sumers Recreation Center.
Sponsored by the St. Louis Sports Commission, the event will feature Olympic legend and gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Steve Cash presenting a motivational talk and Joyner-Kersee leading a one-mile fun run/walk around Francis Field, site of the 1904 Olympics.
Learn more on the Sports Commission website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.