WashU families invited to Olympic Day celebration

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis community are invited to bring their children to Olympic Day 2018 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 22, at Francis Field and Sumers Recreation Center.

Sponsored by the St. Louis Sports Commission, the event will feature Olympic legend and gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist Steve Cash presenting a motivational talk and Joyner-Kersee leading a one-mile fun run/walk around Francis Field, site of the 1904 Olympics.

Learn more on the Sports Commission website.