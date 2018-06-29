Yu recognized by surgical education group

Jennifer Yu, MD, a resident in general surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, has received a 2018 Outstanding Resident Teacher Award from the Association for Surgical Education.
Yu’s award recognizes her enthusiasm, effectiveness and commitment to teaching surgical skills to medical students and other residents. The surgical education group honored Yu May 2 in Austin, Texas.
In 2012, Yu earned her medical degree from the School of Medicine. Four years prior, she received a dual degree in biomedical engineering and chemical engineering from Washington University.
