Yu recognized by surgical education group

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Yu, MD, a resident in general surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, has received a 2018 Outstanding Resident Teacher Award from the Association for Surgical Education.

Yu’s award recognizes her enthusiasm, effectiveness and commitment to teaching surgical skills to medical students and other residents. The surgical education group honored Yu May 2 in Austin, Texas.

In 2012, Yu earned her medical degree from the School of Medicine. Four years prior, she received a dual degree in biomedical engineering and chemical engineering from Washington University.