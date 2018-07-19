Interdisciplinary research project funding available

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research seeks proposals for seed grant and planning grant funding for interdisciplinary research projects.

Those pursuing seed grants should express interest by Oct. 12, with final proposals due by Nov. 12. The office will award up to two seed grants during this funding cycle worth $50,000 each over a year. The program aims to support interdisciplinary teams collaborating on innovative research to solve global problems. Learn more on the research website.

The office also is providing planning grant funding of up to $20,000 over a year, accepting applications on a rolling basis. Learn more on the research website.

Both types of funding require applicants to be full-time Washington University faculty members, and each project should involve faculty from two or more schools.

Direct questions to Catherine Determan at cdeterman@wustl.edu or 314-747-1654.