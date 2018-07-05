Jones recognized in Business Journal’s ‘30 Under 30’

Kirsten Jones, residency coordinator in the Division of Medical Education at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was selected from more than 200 nominations as one of the St. Louis Business Journal’s “30 Under 30” honorees for 2018.

Jones works for programs in the Department of Medicine, including the Forum for Women in Medicine and Teaching Physician Pathway.

The publication honored young professionals who are considered vital to the St. Louis region and who have made great strides in shaping the community’s future. The group will be honored at an awards banquet July 12 in downtown St. Louis.

Originally published by the School of Medicine